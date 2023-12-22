Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against Toronto Raptors? Latest on Philadelphia 76ers star's status (Dec. 22)

Joel Embiid is expected to play for the Philadelphia 76ers when they host the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Embiid is not listed in the Sixers' injury report, so he's available to play in Philadelphia against the Raptors. However, one of Embiid's fellow Philadelphia 76ers starters, De'Anthony Melton, could sit out.

Melton suffered a thigh contusion in the 76ers' previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He failed to end the game and is listed as questionable against the Raptors.

Nic Batum, nursing a hamstring injury, was already ruled, but Robert Covington could return after he fell ill; he's listed as probable.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Embiid put up a monster performance to lift the Philadelphia 76ers past the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Wednesday night.

Joel Embiid's stats vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Joel Embiid dominated the paint for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Minnesota Timberwolves, finishing with 51 points on 17-of-25 shooting and 12 rebounds with three assists, one block and two steals to lead the Sixers to the 127-113 win.

Tyrese Maxey also came alive for the 76ers, finishing with 35 points on 12-for-24 field goals, including 5-of-12 from long range, alongside one rebound and five assists.

Anthony Edwards did well for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the losing effort, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points on 9-for-14 field goals, 13 rebounds and two assists, while Jaden McDaniel made 21 points, three rebounds and one steal.

Joel Embiid plays through flow

Joel Embiid felt like he was going through the flow of the Philadelphia 76ers' offense when they took on the Minnesota Timberwolves. It proved to be the right call, as he dropped 51 points and won too.

Embiid said:

“I felt like I was playing within the offense and not forcing anything. I took what was being given to me. And I've been trying to figure out is when to be aggressive and when to let my teammates do their thing.”

Embiid finished with a 30-10 for the 12th straight time, the longest streak since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar went 30-10 in 16 consecutive games during the 1971-1972 season.

The turning point, though, came during the fourth quarter when the Sixers outscored the Timberwolves, 37-26, to pull away for good. Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch rued the 76ers' breakaway:

“We didn't play a clean or pretty game. I thought we would find a run or a rhythm. Thirty-seven points in the fourth quarter is way too much - we needed it to be under 30 for sure.”

Finch essentially gave the Raptors some tidbits on how to stun the Sixers even if Embiid puts up another monster game.