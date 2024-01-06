Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? Latest on the reigning MVP’s availability

Joel Embiid’s status on Saturday against the Utah Jazz is uncertain. The reigning MVP had a great game in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 128-92 loss to the New York Knicks but had an injury scare early. Embiid twisted his left knee and seemed to wince in pain on a few occasions.

After the game, “The Process” told the media that he was fine. He didn’t look affected as he finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal. The back-to-back scoring champ extended a franchise record of 16 straight 30-point games. He also has 15 consecutive games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

The 76ers, as always, will be extremely careful when it comes to the health of the franchise cornerstone. No one will be surprised if the team decides to hold him out on Saturday.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid returned from a sprained right ankle on Jan. 2 against the Chicago Bulls. He missed the Philadelphia 76ers’ previous four games as he recovered from the said injury. The NBA’s leading scorer hasn’t missed a beat since his return.

Over his last two games, Embiid is averaging 30.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.0 steals. He twisted his knee early on Friday against the New York Knicks but his numbers didn’t suffer. Philadelphia’s training staff, however, will be taking a careful look at that knee until tip-off. He may be a game-time decision versus the Utah Jazz.

Joel Embiid’s stats vs the Utah Jazz

As the Philadelphia 76ers’ franchise player, Joel Embiid hasn’t had that many opportunities to face the Utah Jazz. The two teams are from opposing conferences so they usually meet twice in an 82-game schedule.

“The Process” has played only 10 games against the Jazz in his career. He has averaged 26.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 blocks against them. The last time he encountered the Jazz was on January 14, 2023. He had 30 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in the said game.

Utah’s chance of winning the game will be much better if the Sixers choose to keep Embiid from playing.