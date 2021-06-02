Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Washington Wizards in Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs?

The Philadelphia 76ers lost their opportunity to sweep the Washington Wizards after their star player and MVP candidate, Joel Embiid, injured his knee during the first quarter of Game 4.

He landed awkwardly after an attempted dunk and was slow to get up from the floor. Embiid stayed in the game for a few minutes but was eventually escorted to the locker room with roughly 21 seconds left in the first quarter.

No official word from the Sixers yet on Joel Embiid’s injury, but here’s the fall he took not long before leaving for the locker room.pic.twitter.com/s3NufD3LXs — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) June 1, 2021

NBA Playoffs 2021: Will Joel Embiid return for Game 5 against the Wizards to put this series to bed?

The belief in the Philadelphia 76ers locker room is that Joel Embiid is fine and will take the court in Game 5. He did stay in the game after the awkward landing but the team staff felt it was better to get him rest to avoid any long-term catastrophes.

The Philadelphia 76ers are aiming for the title and forcing him to play an unimportant game after they already have a 3-0 lead could have had a negative long-term impact.

As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Embiid had an MRI on his right knee Tuesday and is expected to be evaluated further Wednesday.

John Clark from NBC Sports Philadelphia reported that the players and staff didn't reach home until 6 AM because the Sixers plane broke down after the game and the team was forced to take a bus back to Philadelphia.

He also wrote about Embiid's status, saying:

"I’m told the belief last night was that Joel Embiid would be OK. They were going to do imaging this morning to make sure. Hopefully everything goes well."

However, he is listed as doubtful in the official injury report, citing soreness in his right knee.

Some context about Joel Embiid being doubtful tomorrow night



Sixers did not get back to Philly till 6am, then Joel had tests done, then probably got some sleep



Sixers doctors are still looking over tests but I’m told they’re optimistic about his long term health during playoffs pic.twitter.com/Yjswy0aqzs — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 1, 2021

Joel Embiid is averaging 30 points on 67% shooting in the series, and if he does lace up for Game 5, one can expect the Philadelphia 76ers to advance to the next round.

