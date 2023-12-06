Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Washington Wizards? Latest on the reigning MVP’s availability (Dec. 6)

Joel Embiid has been removed from the Philadelphia 76ers’ injury report. The reigning MVP previously missed Philly’s last two games due to a non-Covid-related illness. Without the superstar big man in the lineup, the 76ers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans and the Boston Celtics in consecutive games. “The Process” will once again lead his team on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.

Embiid is unquestionably the biggest key to the 76ers success. Tyrese Maxey has been playing like an All-Star but he still does not have the kind of presence and impact that the NBA’s scoring leader brings. Philly is without a win in three games when their franchise player was not available.

Joel Embiid is averaging 32.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 steals in 16 games for the Philadelphia 76ers. No one on the team can put up numbers anywhere close to his consistently. He is arguably the best two-way player in the NBA.

Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are again leading the pack in the race for the NBA MVP award

For the fourth straight season, it’s looking like Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid will battle again for the NBA MVP award. “The Joker” won the Michael Jordan Trophy the previous two years before Embiid finally broke through last season. This season is shaping up to be another battle royale between the two centers.

Jokic is having another mind-boggling campaign. The Denver Nuggets big man is averaging 29.0 points, an NBA-best 12.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Injuries to Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray have affected his efficiency a bit. Defenses have less to worry about without the two and have been loading up on the Serbian.

Still, he has been otherworldly for most of the time. The MVP award may have to go through him yet again this season.

Joel Embiid, though, isn’t too far behind. If he’s healthy, he’s only going to continue putting pressure on his rival. Heated arguments about who between the two is the best player in the NBA will continue for most of the season.

As the season continues, basketball fans will be riveted by how both will perform for their respective teams.