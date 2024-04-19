Is Joel Embiid a US citizen? Closer look at former French national playing for Team USAB

NBA superstar Joel Embiid is gearing up for a summer run at the 2024 Olympics with Team USA in addition to the playoffs. Of course, the reigning MVP's decision to join Team USA rather than Team France has continued to generate controversy and raise questions. Specifically, many have wondered if Embiid is a US or a French citizen.

As it turns out, the reigning MVP holds dual citizenship with the two countries as well as Cameroon. Before declaring his intentions to join Team USA, Embiid was in the process of joining Team France.

The situation began several years ago, with French Federation of Basketball president Jean-Pierre Siutat helping him secure a French Passport. Just several months later, however, Embiid gained American citizenship after missing out on the chance to play in the 2022 European Championship.

As a result of a thumb injury, Embiid wound up ineligible to play, with his decision to gain US citizenship following some months later. Since then, Joel Embiid has held dual citizenship in both countries, however, he can't represent both countries at the Olympic games.

Because of this, Embiid declared that he will play for Team USA - a move that has yielded considerable criticism.

Exploring Joel Embiid's decision to play for Team USA instead of Team France

As Jean-Pierre Siutat explained to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, he and his team expected Embiid to play for Team France. Several years back, the group even took steps to get Embiid French citizenship at the 76ers star's request.

This has been corroborated by a recently leaked letter Joel Embiid wrote in 2021, expressing his desire to play for Team France. The letter, written by Joel Embiid in 2021 explained that his choice was made, and he wanted to obtain French citizenship to play in the Olympics.

Despite that, Joel Embiid then wound up changing his tune. This sparked considerable criticism from French fans, some of whom compared him to Kevin Durant, who joined the 73-9 Warriors given that he joined a team that was already expected to be favorites.

In 2023, Embiid stated his desire to represent the United States due to living there and his son being born there. While speaking to media members in October, including USA Today, Embiid opened up on his decision.

As he indicated, in addition to Team USA and Team France, he also would like to represent his home country of Cameroon, however, the team won't play at the Olympics.

“It was tough. Obviously, I love all three options. With my home country, which I love a lot, but I really want to participate in the Olympics. That’s been my goal and my dream and you add that with the fact that my son is American I’ve been here for such a long time.

"I feel that for the past few years ... every decision has been made just based just family. My family, my son, and having the chance to represent a country like the U.S. and my son being born here"

While the decision may not have gone over well with French fans, Embiid and Team USA now sit as heavy favorites to win Olympic gold this summer.

