Is John Wall a free agent? Closer look at potential landing spots for former No. 1 pick

It's been quite some time since fans last saw John Wall put on an NBA jersey. The last time fans got to see him play was last season during his stint with the LA Clippers. Wall didn't necessarily play the way the Clippers were hoping him to which then led to an inevitable trade back to the Houston Rockets. Unfortunately, the Rockets ultimately waived him.

As of this publishing, John Wall is still a free agent and is looking for a team to play for this year. Earlier this summer, Wall had private workout sessions with several teams. However, nothing came to fruition and the former star guard is left without a team. But knowing the dynamics of the NBA, his number could be called anytime and he could make a return to the hardwood.

With that said, here's a look at the potential landing spots for John Wall this season:

Where could John Wall end up playing this season?

While the Milwaukee Bucks currently have Damian Lillard as their star point guard, the team could be in need of a backup point guard. Right now, while it seems like the Bucks have found their rhythm after a slow start to the season, they're still technically in their fine-tuning stage.

Having John Wall as their insurance policy could do wonders for the team especially if Lillard isn't feeling it on a particular night.

Wall isn't at the peak of his career anymore. However, with Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton managing most of the ball-handling duties on the team, he wouldn't be required to handle too much of it.

If he could generate a few opportunities for backup shooters like Malik Beasley, Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis by making some drive-and-kick-out 3s in around 10-15 minutes each game, he'd be considered a valuable addition to a team possibly contending for a championship.

However, there is a possibility that Wall could his way back home to the Washington Wizards. Jordan Poole is currently running the point and so far it has been a disaster in Washington. Wall making his return to the Wizards could be the leadership the team needs. Especially considering how Poole obviously needs some guidance from a veteran guard at this point.