Is Jordan Goodwin out of the NBA? Latest on Lakers guard’s career after 2-way contract ends

As the regular season comes to a close, the LA Lakers have a decision to make with guard Jordan Goodwin. He has maxed out the eligibility of his two-way contract, leaving the front office with a choice regarding his future with the franchise.

Goodwin has played well for the Lakers in the 19 games he's appeared in this season. He's averaging 6.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting an efficient 41.3% from beyond the arc.

Technically, Jordan Goodwin is not out of the NBA just yet. The Lakers could convert him to a standard contract, making him available for their playoff run. However, they'd need to make another move with it.

Currently, the Lakers' roster is maxed out at 15 players. Meaning, if they want to retain Goodwin, LA would have to waive a player to clear a roster spot.

In the event the Lakers decide not to convert Goodwin's contract, he will have to finish out the rest of the season in the G-League.

Austin Reaves praises Jordan Goodwin's impact on the LA Lakers

As Jordan Goodwin's days with the Lakers were slowly coming to a close, some of his teammates spoke on his behalf. Among those who believe he is deserving of a standard NBA contract is Austin Reaves.

With LeBron James out at the time with a groin injury, Goodwin got to start for the Lakers in their March 16th matchup against the Phoenix Suns. His numbers didn't jump off the page, but he did manage to fill the entire box score. In 28 minutes of action, Goodwin finished with two points, three rebounds, one assist and two blocks.

After his performance against the Suns, Reaves touched on the way Jordan Goodwin impacts the game when he gets a chance to play. He is in awe that no team in the NBA has given him a standard contract to this point.

"I told him, I think it was that first game that we played Indiana, he had a hell of a game, and I just told him, ‘I don’t know how out of 30 teams you’re not on a regular contract.’ [It’s] the way that he can affect the game without having the ball in his hands," Reaves said. "I bet you anybody that’s played with him enjoy it because he does all the things that are right. Big shout out to him. He’s been a huge factor for us.”

It seems that Goodwin's teammates are all for him having a solidified spot on the roster moving forward. Only time will tell if the front office shares those feelings and maneuvers things to create room for him.

