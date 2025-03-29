Is Josh Giddey playing tonight Dallas Mavericks? Latest on the Bulls star’s availability (Mar. 29)

Josh Giddey is available to play against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. The Bulls guard is not listed on the injury report and participated in the Bulls' 119-117 win over the LA Lakers on Thursday.

Chicago is on a four-game win streak and Giddey has played a key role. The former OKC Thunder guard has assumed the role of a court general and has been an assist machine in the last three games.

The Bulls traded Alex Caruso to acquire Giddey in the offseason despite having Coby White and Zach LaVine in the backcourt. The trade turned out to be a good one for the team as Giddey's presence allowed White to play off the ball.

Having Giddey also allowed the Bulls to trade LaVine to the Sacramento Kings ahead of the NBA trade deadline and got a 2025 draft first-round pick and three solid roleplayers in Zach Collins, Tre Jones and Kevin Huerter.

Giddey has shown growth after his move to Chicago. He is averaging 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game, which is an improvement compared to his averages (12.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg and 4.8 apg) from last season.

Josh Giddey stats vs the Dallas Mavericks

Josh Giddey has consistently delivered against the Dallas Mavericks. He has played 11 games against the reigning Western Conference champions in his career and has averaged 11.6 ppg, 5.9 apg and 5.5 rpg.

His highest-scoring game against the Mavs was on Mar. 14, 2024, where he finished with 18 points, along with three rebounds and five assists.

What to expect from the Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks game on Saturday?

The Chicago Bulls will take on the undermanned Dallas Mavericks at home on Saturday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the Chicago Sports Network.

Fans can expect the Bulls to dominate the visitors as they have been in great form. However, despite being short on manpower, the Mavs will put up a fight, especially if Anthony Davis, who is listed as day-to-day, is cleared to play.

If Chicago does not commit many turnovers, it can grab a win on Saturday and extend its win streak to five.

