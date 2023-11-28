Is Josh Giddey playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on OKC Thunder forward’s availability (Nov. 28)

Josh Giddey has proven himself to be a valuable asset for the OKC Thunder as part of a young core. However, Giddey is in the midst of an NBA investigation regarding allegations of being in an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl. His complicated situation has made fans wonder about his availability for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

So, is Josh Giddey playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? Giddey is available to play, as he's not included in the Thunder's injury report. Meanwhile, Jalen Williams is listed as questionable with a hip injury.

During the OKC Thunder's previous game on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers, Giddey suited up and dropped 10 points (4-of-12 shooting), eight assists and seven rebounds. Despite a decent outing for Giddey, the Thunder lost 127-123 to the Sixers.

While the league continues on about the investigation, not much is known about Giddey's situation as he awaits the NBA's findings. Before the league looking into the allegations on Josh Giddey, fans on X (formerly called Twitter) uploaded viral footage of the Thunder guard being intimate with an underage girl.

Josh Giddey is silent on recent allegations

Before the league investigations, Giddey did not make any comment about his situation when he was asked on Friday, as per Yahoo Sports.

"I understand the question, obviously, but no," Giddey said, "there's no further comment right now. I get the question guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it, but just for right now, I don't have anything to say."

Moreover, OKC Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said that Giddey is available to play amid the investigations, as per The Oklahomian's Joel Lorenzi.

"Available to play, will play," Daigneault said. "No change in status from a basketball standpoint. Still, I have no comment on anything else. Just with the information that we have at this point, that's the decision that we've made. It's really not even a decision, to be honest with you."