Is Joshua Primo returning to NBA? What we know so far as NBA suspends free agent guard for 4 games

Selected as the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs, Joshua Primo played for two seasons with the team. In his rookie year, Primo put up 5.8 points per game (37.4% shooting, including 30.7% from 3-point range) and 2.3 rebounds and played over 50 games on 19.3 minutes per game.

However, around late December 2021, a lawsuit was filed against the young player for flashing his genitals on Spurs therapist Dr. Hillary Cauthen. The incident between the two occurred during the first scheduled therapy session.

However, Primo continued to get playing minutes and ended up flashing himself once more to a different woman. Thus, getting cut from the team on Oct. 28, 2022.

That said, is Joshua Primo returning to the NBA? Recently, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the 6-foot-6 guard will be making his return to the court in the coming NBA season.

Per Wojnarowski, Primo will be signing a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, but will still continue his therapy sessions following his release from the San Antonio Spurs.

Prior to this report, Primo was suspended by the NBA for four games with no pay, as per the league's statement.

"Primo maintains that his conduct was not intentional, and the league did not find evidence that he engaged in any sexual or other misconduct apart from these brief exposures. Nevertheless, this conduct does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline."

Details regarding former Spurs guard Joshua Primo's deal with Clippers

As Primo prepares to make his return to the NBA, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported further details concerning Joshua Primo's contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to the report, the team reportedly "is comfortable giving him this opportunity."

From Wojnarowski's report, this decision by the Clippers involved consultation with specialists, resulting in the player getting another shot to continue his career in the NBA.

Following his release from the San Antonio Spurs, Primo issued a statement on ESPN, as per a CBS Sports article by Brad Botkin.

"I know that you all are surprised by today's announcement," Primo said. "I've been seeking help to deal with my previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time."

Primo has not played in an NBA game since Oct. 24, 2022, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.