Is Jrue Holiday playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? Latest injury update on Celtics star (Feb. 6)

The Boston Celtics will host the new-look Dallas Mavericks for a one-game homestand on Thursday night. Facing a backcourt featuring an in-form Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, the Celtics will need strong defensive performances from their guards. However, things aren’t looking too promising for Joe Mazzulla’s squad, as Jrue Holiday has been added to the injury report.

Holiday is listed as “questionable” for the contest at the TD Garden tonight. According to the team’s official statement, the two-way star is still suffering from a right shoulder impingement:

“Jrue Holiday is Questionable for Thursday’s game against Dallas with a shoulder impingement, per Celtics,” Cameron Tabatabaie, a beat reporter for The Celtics Wire, reported on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Holiday was sidelined with the same injury in late December but had not shown new signs of discomfort until today. In fact, his consistent playing time indicated he was fully recovered. However, his recent performances have been well below his All-Star standards, averaging just 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past five games.

Jrue Holiday has been struggling due to a shoulder impingement

Jrue Holiday previously gave an update on his shoulder impingement, admitting that the pain would be bearable but consistent for the rest of the campaign:

“The shoulder’s okay. It sucks to sit out, so it felt great to be back and obviously be in this arena and play in front of the fans in the last game of the New Year. I think it was just a hit or something like that where my shoulder just kind of felt weird, and then over time, it just got worse and worse,” Holiday said.

The impact of this injury has been evident in his decline in form over the past few months. From October to December, the 34-year-old averaged 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

His efficiency dropped further in January, with his numbers falling to a disappointing 9.1 points and 3.7 assists per game. So far in February, the trend appears to be continuing, as he has averaged just 7.5 points and 3.0 assists over two games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.