Is Jrue Holiday playing tonight against the New York Knicks? 2021-22 NBA season

Jrue Holiday's absence in the last five games is one of the biggest reasons why the Milwaukee Bucks are somewhat shaky at the start of the season. The Bucks will host the New York Knicks in a marquee matchup of playoff contenders and could certainly use the All-Star guard in this game.
Before the Milwaukee Bucks’ last win against the ineffective Detroit Pistons, they slumped to a three-game losing streak, including losses to San Antonio and Minnesota. Without Holiday in the fold, the defending champs just didn’t have the defensive edge and tenacity that their starting point guard brings.
In six games without Jrue Holiday, the Milwaukee Bucks’s defensive rating is at 109.1. With the All-NBA defensive talent on the roster, Mike Budenholzer’s team is at 105.2. The sharp decline in their defensive performance without the 31-year old is evidence of what Milwaukee is missing without him. There's a reason why the Bucks are 2-0 when he plays.
The visiting New York Knicks will come in with one of the best offenses in the league. They are third in offensive rating and second in three-point field goal percentage. He will be invaluable in trying to contain New York's vaunted perimeter scoring led by Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier and RJ Barrett.
What is Jrue Holiday’s status for tonight’s game against the New York Knicks?
The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Jrue Holiday as probable, which is just about as good as available. Holiday has also indicated coming into this game that he intends to play against the New York Knicks.
In two games for the Milwaukee Bucks this season, Jrue Holiday has averaged 14 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3 assists. The numbers look pedestrian, but almost always make plays that sometimes do not show on the scoresheet.
His knack for being in the right place and at the right time, particularly on defense, galvanizes the team in so many ways. As the point guard, he quickly transitions the Bucks’ defense to offense.
Many of the best perimeter players in the game call him the best defender in the league. His presence on the floor for the Milwaukee Bucks should greatly help them in their matchup against the New York Knicks.