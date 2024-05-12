Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight Against the Denver Nuggets? Latest on Minnesota Timberwolves Center’s Status for Game 4? (May 12)

Karl-Anthony Towns is nowhere to be found on the injury list for the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. The center will be available to participate in the important Western Conference playoffs semifinal matchup.

Towns has played in all previous games of the series and has been a key asset for the Wolves. The Minnesota team leads the series with a 2-1 record. However, the Nuggets are the ones with winning momentum behind their backs.

They secured Game 3 of the series on Friday night, avoiding a 3-0 deficit. The win has given the Nuggets a crucial opportunity to equal the record and even the playing field for themselves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Karl-Anthony Towns?

Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns started the season quite healthy, but after playing for a month, he started to face issues with his calf. After suiting up for 29 games, on March 12, Towns would undergo surgery to repair his torn meniscus in his left knee.

The rehab process sidelined the Wolves star until the final few outings of the regular season. Luckily for Towns and the Wolves, the center hasn't experienced any issues after coming back from surgery and instead has been a great performer in the Wolves' postseason.

How has Karl-Anthony Towns performed against Denver Nuggets?

Karl-Anthony Towns has played 23 games against the Denver Nuggets in his career, averaging 24.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

This postseason, he has averaged 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists against the Nuggets. However, his performance in Game 3 was not the greatest. Towns scored 14 points and went 4 of 7 shooting from the field. Defensively, he did fine, collecting five rebounds for his team.

Sunday night's semifinal showdown will be crucial for Towns and the Wolves, as they will be looking to extend their lead to 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. A win will give the Wolves a massive advantage and likewise put immense pressure on the Nuggets.

Where to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets?

Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets is scheduled to tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup will be hosted at Target Center in Minnesota.

The contest will be live telecast on TNT. It can also be watched via livestream on NBA League Pass, DirecTV and Sling TV. As for the audio-only broadcast, the game will be covered on KFAN.