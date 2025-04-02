Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest injury update for Knicks' All-Star (April. 2)

As the NBA season nears its end, the New York Knicks visit the East Coast to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on Wednesday. The spotlight will be on Karl-Anthony Towns and his availability for the game.

Towns - who missed Tuesday's game with knee soreness - remains a game-time decision. He is expected to take warmups before deciding on his availability on Wednesday. Considering the high stakes in a game against a conference rival, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the center suit up.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau also confirmed that 'The KAT-man' will undergo a late fitness test to determine his status.

"It’s a game-time decision. We’ll take it day by day," he said after the 105-91 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Karl-Anthony Towns - with 24.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists across 67 games - has missed only eight games in 2024-25, including one lone contest in March against Golden State.

If Towns can’t play, Mitchell Robinson, who was signed in as an injury replacement, will likely fill his void. Robinson had a birthday performance of 14 points and 14 rebounds in the game against the 76ers.

Karl-Anthony Towns stats vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Big KAT averages 21.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game against the Cavs across 13 meetings, but he has only been on the winning side five times. He also has yet to taste his first win in Knicks colors.

He tallied double-figure points against the conference leaders earlier this season - 13 points (110-104 loss, Oct. 28, 2024) and 23 points (142-105 defeat, Feb. 21), but his overall best act (30 points) against the Cavs came in a 140-138 loss in 2018 when he was part of Minnesota.

What to expect from New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The New York Knicks enter the game on a three-game winning streak, while the Cavs — the best team this season until the Mar. 16 Orlando Magic defeat to the Orlando Magic — have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games but remain the No. 1 seed in the East.

It will be the penultimate contest between the two teams. The Cavs lead the series 2-0 and one more game is scheduled for Apr. 12 in New York.

