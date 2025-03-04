Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? Latest on Knicks star's availability (Mar. 4) 

The NBA playoff race is starting to heat up, and two contenders will square off on Tuesday when the New York Knicks take on the Golden State Warriors. The East versus West matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST from Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks are looking to extend their three-game win streak, coming off a 116-112 overtime win over the Miami Heat on Sunday night. New York has crawled to within 2.5 games of the Boston Celtics for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the other hand, Golden State has turned things around since pulling the trigger on a blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler. The Warriors have also played well over their last five games, winning four during that stretch.

Entering Tuesday's contest, injuries could play a factor for both sides, especially for the Knicks, as All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns' status is up in the air ahead of the game. Towns is listed as "questionable" on New York's injury report due to personal reasons.

Here's a closer look into Towns' status on Tuesday and the remainder of New York's injury report.

Karl-Anthony Towns headlines Knicks injury report vs. Warriors

On Monday evening, the Knicks released their injury report for their matchup against the Warriors on Tuesday night. News broke that Karl-Anthony Towns' status is uncertain after the team gave him a questionable designation due to undisclosed personal reasons.

Towns has battled through a knee injury over the last few weeks and could have the opportunity to rest his leg on Tuesday. He has appeared in 54 of 60 games so far this season, averaging 24.5 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 53.0% from the field and 42.5% from 3-point range.

Joining Towns on New York's injury report is reserve big man Ariel Hukporti, who was ruled out for four to six weeks with a torn meniscus on Feb. 27. Mitchell Robinson will likely be controlling the paint for the Knicks, making them especially thin in the post versus Golden State.

