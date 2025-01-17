Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest injury update for Knicks' All-Star (Jan. 17)

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks host his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, in Friday's marquee matchup. Towns missed the last game, his fourth of the year, with a sprained right thumb. The All-Star center is in contention to return against his former team.

The Knicks have given him a questionable tag ahead of his clash, similar to the last game. Towns will be a game-time decision. However, his chances of suiting up could be slim. Towns revealed that he had a bone chip in his tight thumb on top of the sprain. He doesn't need surgery for it now and plays with the chip.

However, if the piece lodges in an abnormal place or there is a full ligament tear, Towns might need surgery.

Karl-Anthony Towns stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns has played one game against the Timberwolves since leaving the franchise that drafted him last offseason. It was also the Knicks and Timberwolves' last head-to-head on Jan. 19. Towns had one of his best games of the year as he tallied 32 points, 20 rebounds, six assists and two steals on the Timberwolves' home floor.

He shot 10 of 12, including 5 of 5 from 3 and 7 of 9 from the free throw line, leading the Knicks to a 133-107 blowout win. Towns' dominance is self-explanatory with his numbers. The Knicks will miss him if he can't go again. The Timberwolves have one of the biggest teams, and containing them without a reliable frontcourt presence can hurt New York.

Jericho Sims will likely start again if Karl-Anthony Towns remains out, while Precious Achiuwa will come off the bench.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks game?

FanDuel Sports Network North and MSG Network will provide live coverage of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks game at MSG. Viewers outside the local regions can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

