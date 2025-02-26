Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls? Latest on Clippers superstar's status (Feb. 26)

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has had a season to forget as a result of injuries. The two-time NBA champion has been dealing with left foot soreness and has been cleared to play. He is expected to return to the court against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Ad

Leonard missed the 129-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers and the 106-97 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday and Monday, respectively. He has been managing his game time carefully with the Clippers being cautious about his workload due to his history of knee issues.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Leonard has missed 40 games this season. The longest being the first 34 games of the season, he missed from October 23, 2024, to January 3, 2025, due to his knee issues and has struggled to stay healthy ever since.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans of the Clippers will be excited as Leonard is set to play his 17th game of the season. He was left off the official league injury report for Wednesday's game.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the LA Clippers.

Ad

What's next for Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers?

Kawhi Leonard's expected return to the LA Clippers comes as the team seeks to end a run of three consecutive losses. His last outing for the Clippers was on Feb. 20, when they lost 116-110 to the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Feb 20, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Leonard recorded 25 points, four rebounds and four assists in the loss. Teammate James Harden chipped in with 24 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

Ad

The LA Clippers' most recent victory came on Feb. 13, a 120-116 overtime win over the Utah Jazz, prior to the All-Star break. At the time, the team was riding a two-game winning streak, with Leonard sidelined due to a knee injury.

The Clippers will look to snap their losing streak when they face the Chicago Bulls. They are favored to win by oddsmakers, with the game set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback