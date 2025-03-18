Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on Clippers superstar's status (Mar. 18)

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is available for his team’s upcoming game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It has been a difficult season for Kawhi as he has only managed to participate in 25 of his team’s 68 games, averaging 19.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. However, the Clippers have managed to stay afloat as they are currently eighth in the Western Conference with a 38-30 record.

Despite his lengthy absence, Kawhi has slowly begun to find his footing since his return on Jan. 5. His last 10 games have been much better, averaging 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals. With the playoffs nearby, now is the perfect time for Leonard to get up to speed.

He’ll be key against the Cleveland Cavaliers who have been one of the best teams across the league this season. The Cavaliers have already clinched their division and stand on top of the Eastern Conference (56-11).

Luck seems to be favoring the Clippers as they don’t have any significant injuries to deal with on Tuesday. Jordan Miller (hamstring) and Seth Lundy (ankle) are the only players on LA’s injury report. It’ll be interesting to see how things play out as the Clippers prepare for their first meeting with the Cavs.

The team will likely need big performances from James Harden and Leonard to register a win on Tuesday.

Kawhi Leonard's stats against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Kawhi Leonard has played against the Cleveland Cavaliers 19 times during his time with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and LA Clippers. He usually performs well against them, averaging 23.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in those contests.

Kawhi Leonard’s best outing against the Cavs came in 2020 when he torched them for 43 points in just 29 minutes of action. In total, Kawhi has recorded two 40-point games against the Cavs, once with the Spurs and then with the Clippers. LA fans will be hoping that he adds to that tally on Tuesday.

When and where to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers?

The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, to take on the LA Clippers on Mar. 18. The game is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also stream the game live with NBA League Pass or Fubo TV.

