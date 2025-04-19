Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against the Denver Nuggets? Latest on Clippers superstar's availability (Apr. 19)

Following the conclusion of the play-in tournament on Friday, the playoffs for the 2024-25 NBA season are set to begin tonight. The LA Clippers will travel to Colorado to face the Denver Nuggets in one of the playoff games. Their star player, Kawhi Leonard, is expected to start his fourth consecutive game after an injury-filled regular season.

With only 37 appearances to his name this season, Leonard missed the start of the season with a recurring knee injury. He was on the sidelines for the first three months and made his first appearance this season in January. Since then, the former Finals MVP has been in and out of the team but seems to be in his fittest form.

Starting eight of his team's last ten games, Leonard was instrumental in the Clippers' playoff push and securing the fifth seed. Playing a starring role in their overtime win against the Warriors in the final game of the season, Leonard scored 33 points and was on the court for over 47 minutes.

The 33-year-old star has been in good form and last missed a game earlier this month when he faced his former team, the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard's return from injury has positively impacted the Clippers' season, as they enter this playoff matchup on an eight-game unbeaten streak.

Now up against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, the Clippers are hopeful of capitalizing on the tumultuous atmosphere in Denver, especially following the sudden firing of their coach before the playoffs.

Kawhi Leonard's performances against the Denver Nuggets and where to watch

On Saturday, Kawhi Leonard will be making his first appearance against the Denver Nuggets this season. The forward missed all four of his team's regular-season fixtures against the Colorado franchise and will be hopeful of a triumphant return during the playoffs.

The two sides have been even in their four meetings this season with both teams sharing two wins a piece. Those wins have come at their respective home arenas, and the Clippers will be vying for a different outcome as they travel to the Ball Arena tonight.

The addition of Kawhi Leonard will be a huge boost, as he has a fairly strong record against the Nuggets. Averaging 19.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 33 games, the Klaw will be hoping to put up a similar all-around performance.

Fans can follow Leonard and his team live against the Nuggets on the ESPN channel with the match scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET. Viewers online can follow the action by live streaming the game on the Sling App.

