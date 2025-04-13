Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest on Clippers superstar's status (April 13)

Kawhi Leonard is active and available for the LA Clippers’ regular-season finale against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Heading into this game, the Clippers (49-32) are fifth in the Western Conference. Golden State is in sixth (48-33) and trails them by one game.

Ad

Kawhi Leonard spent a large part of this season on the sidelines due to another knee injury. He has only made 36 appearances for the Clippers but has quickly found his rhythm, averaging 21.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the field.

He has come to life over the last 10 games, averaging 25.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 53.0% from the field and 44.9% from beyond the arc. Thanks to his fine form, the Clippers have won seven straight and hold a record of 9-1 over their last 10 games.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Leonard is available, but the Clippers still have to adjust for the absences of Nicolas Batum and Patty Mills, who are both out for Sunday’s game.

Meanwhile, the Warriors might be without their most important player, as Stephen Curry is questionable with a right thumb sprain. If Curry sits out, the Clippers will have a solid shot at sweeping the regular-season series.

Kawhi Leonard’s stats vs the Golden State Warriors

Kawhi Leonard has been solid against the Golden State Warriors through 31 games in his career. He averages 20.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists against them.

Ad

Leonard also led the Raptors to their first-ever championship in 2019 after defeating the Warriors in six games. He recorded 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in that series and won Finals MVP.

This season, he has missed all three of the Clippers’ games against the Dubs. LA is currently 3-0 against Golden State, but hasn’t played the Bay Area team since it traded for Jimmy Butler. So, it's tough to predict how Sunday's game will unfold.

Ad

When and where to watch LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors?

The Clippers-Warriors game is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. EDT at Chase Center on Sunday. Fans can catch the live broadcast of the game on ESPN, NBCS-SA and FDSSC. Alternatively, the game can also be streamed with NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More