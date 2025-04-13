Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest on Clippers superstar's status (April 13)

Kawhi Leonard is active and available for the LA Clippers’ regular-season finale against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Heading into this game, the Clippers (49-32) are fifth in the Western Conference. Golden State is in sixth (48-33) and trails them by one game.
Kawhi Leonard spent a large part of this season on the sidelines due to another knee injury. He has only made 36 appearances for the Clippers but has quickly found his rhythm, averaging 21.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the field.
He has come to life over the last 10 games, averaging 25.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 53.0% from the field and 44.9% from beyond the arc. Thanks to his fine form, the Clippers have won seven straight and hold a record of 9-1 over their last 10 games.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Leonard is available, but the Clippers still have to adjust for the absences of Nicolas Batum and Patty Mills, who are both out for Sunday’s game.
Meanwhile, the Warriors might be without their most important player, as Stephen Curry is questionable with a right thumb sprain. If Curry sits out, the Clippers will have a solid shot at sweeping the regular-season series.
Kawhi Leonard’s stats vs the Golden State Warriors
Kawhi Leonard has been solid against the Golden State Warriors through 31 games in his career. He averages 20.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists against them.
Leonard also led the Raptors to their first-ever championship in 2019 after defeating the Warriors in six games. He recorded 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in that series and won Finals MVP.
This season, he has missed all three of the Clippers’ games against the Dubs. LA is currently 3-0 against Golden State, but hasn’t played the Bay Area team since it traded for Jimmy Butler. So, it's tough to predict how Sunday's game will unfold.
When and where to watch LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors?
The Clippers-Warriors game is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. EDT at Chase Center on Sunday. Fans can catch the live broadcast of the game on ESPN, NBCS-SA and FDSSC. Alternatively, the game can also be streamed with NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.