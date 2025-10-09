Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Guangzhou Loong-Lions? Latest on LA Clippers superstar's status for preseason game (Oct. 9)

Kawhi Leonard is set to play in his first preseason game in two years. The LA Clippers will tip off their preseason campaign on Thursday with a clash against the Guangzhou Loong Lions, a team from the Chinese Basketball Association.The Clippers are scheduled to play four tune-up games, including the matchup against the Loong Lions. While Leonard will suit up for the preseason opener, the injury-prone veteran forward is expected to rest for at least a couple of the remaining games before the regular season begins.The Clippers will have their entire squad available, except for Bradley Beal. James Harden and Chris Paul will join Leonard on the court as Tyronn Lue’s team enters the new season with renewed energy and fresh expectations.The Clippers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last year, giving Kawhi Leonard an extra month or so to rest and prepare for what will be his 14th season in the league. The two-time NBA champion’s love for the game remains strong and he worked hard in the offseason to be in peak physical condition.&quot;It was just making sure I was keeping my body strong and making sure I’ll be durable,&quot; Kawhi told reporters after a recent practice session.&quot;I just didn’t wanna stop there. I wanted to keep going for another month or so, so I could train my body for a pounding. It wasn’t really about a championship run, obviously want that. But I just wanted to test my body to see where it was.&quot;The biggest challenge for Leonard once again will be staying healthy and available for most of the season, especially during the business end of the competition. Last season, he appeared in just 37 regular-season games, and in his five seasons with the Clippers, the two-time NBA Finals MVP has played 60 games only once.How to watch Kawhi Leonard in action during Clippers vs. Loong Lions preseason game?The preseason game between the LA Clippers and Guangzhou Loong Lions will take place on Thursday, Oct. 9, at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California. Tip off is slated for 10:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. PT).Fans can catch the Clippers vs. Loong-Lions preseason game on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).