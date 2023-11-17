Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? Latest injury report from the LA Clippers (17th November)

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers will be hoping to end a brutal six-game winning streak when they take on the Houston Rockets on Friday. The match against the Rockets will be part of the NBA In-Season Tournament as both teams are part of the West Group B. Leonard had another subpar game in the Clippers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. The two-time NBA Finals MVP finished just 15 points, two rebounds, two assists and five steals in 38 minutes.

Some have wondered if Leonard is playing through another injury as he has had several games where he has looked out of sorts. According to Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, the superstar is just fine. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year, like the rest of his teammates, are likely still adjusting to the arrival of James Harden.

Leonard is not on the LA Clippers injury report, so he should be in the starting lineup for the tip-off at Crypto.com Arena. Clippers fans will be hoping they’ll see the old, vintage version of “The Claw” as the team looks to end their losing skid.

Kawhi Leonard has struggled since James Harden’s arrival

The arrival of James Harden was supposed to be a boost for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Harden is the NBA’s reigning assists champ. The presence of “The Beard” in the lineup was expected to open up more opportunities for Leonard and George to exploit.

While that may eventually become true, Harden’s first five games, which have all resulted in losses, have not been good for Leonard. The former San Antonio Spurs star has averaged 18.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals during the said period. He is also shooting 44.2% of his shots.

In five games before the LA Clippers traded for James Harden, Kawhi Leonard averaged 23.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals. Leonard will not mind the significant drop in his numbers if the Clippers are winning.

However, they are mired in a six-game losing streak and will be facing the Houston Rockets who have not lost since Nov. 1. Houston has hit its stride and has racked up six straight wins. Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Dillon Brooks have been superb in their winning run.

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers have their work cut out for them on Friday night. These are not the same Rockets that had one of the worst records in the NBA last season.