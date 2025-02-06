Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? Latest on Clippers star's status (Feb. 6)

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers will welcome the Indiana Pacers to the Intuit Dome on Thursday night. With Leonard in the lineup, Ty Lue’s squad will have a better shot at redeeming themselves from their blowout 97-122 loss to the LA Lakers on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Clippers have not added any player to their injury report for the clash against Tyrese Haliburton and Co.

“In the biggest NBA news of the night, the Clippers announce they have an entirely clean injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Pacers,” Joey Linn, a Sports Illustrated beat reporter, wrote on X Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Leonard missed a large part of the season due to his right knee. However, he finally returned to action on Jan. 4 and has suited up for 12 out of 16 games since then. During that stretch, the 33-year-old’s presence has had a huge impact, helping the team secure eight wins.

Since Leonard’s return, the Clippers have experienced their first back-to-back losses in the last two games. In these defeats, the "Klaw" has averaged a subpar 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Determined to bounce back, he will be highly motivated to lead his team to victory while delivering a performance that meets his elite standards.

How has Kawhi Leonard fared against the Indiana Pacers?

Kawhi Leonard has faced the Indiana Pacers 15 times in his career, posting averages of 20.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game—almost identical to his career marks of 20.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

During his tenure with the San Antonio Spurs, Leonard played 10 games against the Pacers, averaging 18.6 points and 2.8 assists. In his lone matchup as a member of the Toronto Raptors, he delivered an impressive 28-point, 10-rebound and six-assist performance.

Since joining the LA Clippers, Kawhi Leonard has seen an improvement in his numbers against Indiana. Over four games, he has averaged 23.8 points and 4.0 assists per contest. Notably, he has scored 20 or more points in each of his last four meetings with the Pacers—a streak he intends on maintaining tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback