Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest injury update for 2x NBA Finals MVP (Dec. 29)

Kawhi Leonard is questionable for the Memphis Grizzlies-LA Clippers game on Friday night. Leonard played the first 27 games of the season but missed the last three consecutive games. He is a game-time decision for the Clippers again. LA is 1-2 in his absence.

Their losses have come against playoff contenders like the OKC Thunder and the Boston Celtics. The Clippers bounced back in Kawhi's absence against the Charlotte Hornets in the previous game, registering a 113-104 victory. However, it wasn't an easy one, either.

The Clippers trailed by seven points early in the fourth quarter before turning it around. It's a small sample size, but Kawhi's presence makes a ton of difference for the Clippers.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi sustained a hip injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 20. He collided with Grant Williams and fell hard on the floor, leading to his injury. Kawhi played through it and finished the game with 30 points and 10 rebounds. He's been questionable before every game since then before being ruled out as a game-time decision.

Kawhi Leonard stats vs Memphis Grizzlies

Kawhi has played 25 games against the Grizzlies, averaging 17.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He's shot 49.1%, including 44.1% from 3. He holds a 19-6 win-loss record against the Western Conference outfit. He played them once earlier this year in a 105-101 loss on Nov. 12. Kawhi scored 14 points on six-of-16 shooting.

Clippers rely on other stars in Kawhi Leonard's absence

The LA Clippers' decision to acquire James Harden is seeming to make the right waves after a horrendous 0-6 start since making the trade. The Clippers reaped the benefits of it in the last game more than ever, as Harden tallied a game-high 29 points and eight assists on 50/50/87 splits in the comeback win over the Hornets.

The Clippers signed him for stretches like these, where they would miss Kawhi Leonard or Paul George. The extra firepower with another star was much-needed for the Clippers on a night where George started slow and finished with 10-of-25 shooting. George did hit some clutch shots down the stretch amid the Clippers' comeback.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook also played one of his best games since moving to the bench, tallying 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals on five-of-eight shooting. He gave the Clippers some life early in the contest when the Hornets were evidently in control.