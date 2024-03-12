Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest injury update for 2-time NBA Finals MVP (March 11)

Kawhi Leonard is questionable to play on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The two-time NBA Finals MVP missed Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, which ended in a 124-117 loss. It was Leonard's sixth missed game of the season, but he's still on track to play 65+ games for the first time since 2016-17.

Leonard's absence on Sunday seemed like a scheduled break as the Clippers played on the second day of a back-to-back within 22 hours. He appeared in the Saturday afternoon contest against the Bulls, producing 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 112-102 win, playing 38 minutes.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Leonard has been on the Clippers' injury report for the past few games citing a left groin soreness injury. It seems like a wear-and-tear injury because of his heavy workload this year. He's missed two games citing this injury. The other four absences have been because of a hip injury that he sustained in Dec. against the Dallas Mavericks.

Kawhi Leonard stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Kawhi Leonard has averaged 20.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 31 games against the Timberwolves. he's 23-8 against the Western Conference leaders. In three games this season, Leonard has tallied 25.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 2.0 apg.

He produced 32 points and five rebounds in an 89-88 win when the teams last met on Mar. 3. It was a physical and hard-fought battle, which saw both teams tighten up defensively with playoff intensity. Tuesday could be the same with both teams potentially missing depth with multiple players on the injury reports.

Paul George is questionable, too, and so are Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns and Russell Westbrook have been ruled out.

The Clippers will hope Leonard's good to go and they can avoid a second consecutive loss, while also tying the season series with their opponents.

Kawhi Leonard continues to impress with health-related turnaround

Kawhi Leonard has been phenomenal for the Clippers this season, contributing significantly to their 41-22 season. He's turned things around with his health and injuries this year after repeated struggles since joining the team in 2019.

On Saturday against the Bulls, Leonard achieved another milestone after recording the most dunks he's had in a season. He's up to 68 now in just 57 outings, surpassing his previous record of 67 in the 2016-17 season. It took him 74 games to achieve that number that year.