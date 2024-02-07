Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on 6x NBA All-Star's status (February 7)

Kawhi Leonard will play on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. Kawhi's health remains a positive for the Western Conference-leading LA Clippers. It was critical to their comeback from a 3-7 start this season and the 0-6 start to the James Harden era. LA was counted out as a contender after that streak, but Kawhi's availability helped shape its magnificent comeback.

Missing only four games this season, Kawhi has averaged 24.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 45 games at an efficient clip of 53.3%, including 45.7% from 3 and 89.2% from the free throw line. He's risen in the MVP rankings rapidly following the Clippers' success.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi was yet to fully recover from his partial ACL tear in the 2021 playoffs last season, limiting him to 52 regular season and two postseason games in 2022-23.

However, that issue seems to have completely shut down this year. Kawhi's only injury was a hip contusion, which he suffered as a contact injury on Dec. 22 against the Dallas Mavericks after a collision with Grant Williams.

Kawhi missed four consecutive games due to that but has played every game since.

Kawhi Leonard stats vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Kawhi Leonard has played 31 games against the Pelicans, averaging 18.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 2.8 apg. He's won 21 times against the Western Conference unit. Kawhi had decent games when the Clippers met the Pelicans twice this season. On Nov. 24 at home, he had 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists on 47.1% shooting in a 116-106 loss.

The Clippers bounced back in their second matchup on the road with a 111-95 win on Jan. 5. Kawhi tallied 19 points, nine rebounds and two assists on 7 of 15 shooting. The Pelicans have often been the Clippers' kryptonite over the last few seasons.

The Clippers will hope Kawhi Leonard can flourish on Wednesday and keep the team atop the West. LA has played 49 games, while second-placed Minnesota Timberwolves, third-placed OKC Thunder and fourth-placed Denver Nuggets have played 51 and are in a three-way tie.

The top four teams will most likely battle it out for the top spot until the end of the season. The Clippers seem the favorites to finish with the best record in the West, but the NBA is unpredictable, therefore they need stars like Kawhi available and their form intact to continue their rich vein of form.

