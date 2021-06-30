Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals?

With the LA Clippers not making any official announcement regarding Kawhi Leonard's injury, fans are stewing over his status. The team feared he had suffered an ACL injury but no official report came concerning that rumor. Leonard can be seen on the sidelines rooting for his team in the 2021 Western Conference Finals but many fear he will not lace up again in this postseason.

The LA Clippers were trailing 1-3 against the Phoenix Suns but in the face of elimination, Paul George and co. turned it up a notch and forced a Game 6 back at Staples Center. They now have another opportunity to avoid getting sent home and force a Game 7.

2021 NBA Playoffs: Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 6 at Staples Center

Kawhi Leonard with the LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard is officially listed out for Game 6 of the 2021 Western Conference Finals due to a right knee sprain. He is yet to make his series debut. He was injured in Game 5 against the Utah Jazz and immediately subbed himself out of the game grimacing in pain.

There is no guarantee that Kawhi Leonard will lace up again this postseason even if the LA Clippers survive Game 6. Anything related to the ACL or the knee needs to be exercised with caution and it does look like Kawhi Leonard is out for good.

NBA analyst on ESPNKendrick, Perkins spoke about his own ACL injury when referring to Kawhi Leonard, saying "it's something you can't play with" while suggesting that Leonard is not going to return this postseason.

The Clippers will continue to be without Kawhi Leonard in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Suns on Wednesday, while big man Ivica Zubac is questionable to play.https://t.co/xwUzlDGfUW — 98.7 Arizona Sports (@AZSports) June 30, 2021

The two-time NBA Finals MVP was terrific in the ongoing NBA playoffs before the injury. He was averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 2.1 steals across 11 appearances. Coach Tyronn Lue has shaken things up in the lineup and has surprisingly won games even with his talisman absent.

Paul George will have to bring his A-game yet another night and put on a monster performance to force Game 7 or else the LA Clippers' season will come to an end.

