Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest update on 2x NBA Finals MVP's status (Jan. 8) 

Kawhi Leonard is expected to suit up for the LA Clippers against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. It's the second night of a back-to-back for the Clippers, and Kawhi is coming off a hip injury that saw him miss four consecutive games.

However, Clippers head coach Ty Lue confirmed Kawhi's status on Sunday after the Clippers' 106-103 loss to the LA Lakers. Kawhi was on a minute restriction. He played 35 minutes.

Kawhi got benched at the 2:47 mark in the fourth quarter despite the Clippers trailing by three points. Kawhi returned to the game with 17 seconds left as the Clippers were only down two and had a legitimate chance to come out with a win or tie the game. LA lost by three eventually.

Kawhi Leonard scored 15 points on six-of-17 shooting. He had eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi sustained a hip injury during the LA Clippers' Dec. 20 120-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Kawhi collided with Grant Williams in the fourth quarter, leading to a hip injury. The two-time NBA Finals MVP missed the next four consecutive games. Kawhi has played all games since his return. Monday's contest against the Suns will be his first back-to-back appearance since the hip injury.

Kawhi Leonard stats vs Phoenix Suns

Kawhi has played 30 games against the Suns. He holds a 24-6 record against the Clippers' division rivals. Leonard has averaged 18.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game against Phoenix. He last played them on Jan. 3.

Kawhi scored 30 points, grabbed eight boards, dished three assists and recorded two steals and blocks apiece. He shot 56.3%, including four-of-six from 3. The Clippers won that game 131-122 behind Kawhi's heroics.

Kawhi Leonard's availability has been a big reason behind the LA Clippers' success. They are 22-13 and one of the most formidable teams this season. Since December, less than a handful of teams have matched up to the star-studded Clippers.

Kawhi, who has missed only four games due to a contact injury, has averaged 24.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg and 3.5 apg, shooting an efficient 52/43/87 clip.

The Clippers have seemingly struggled with Kawhi Leonard's poor outings or absences. They sustained two of their biggest losses this season while he was sidelined.

The first was on the road against the OKC Thunder, which ended 134-115. The second was right after at home against the Boston Celtics, which finished with a 145-108 loss.

Sunday's loss against the Lakers was an example of Kawhi having an off game and the Clippers losing as he shot only 35.3%.