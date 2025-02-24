Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Pistons? Latest on Clippers forward availability (Feb. 24)

The LA Clippers are set to face the Detroit Pistons in a regular season matchup on Monday, but Kawhi Leonard’s availability remains uncertain. The Clippers will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back and Leonard sat out Sunday’s game due to left foot soreness.

Initially listed as questionable against the Indiana Pacers, the two-time NBA champion was later ruled out before tipoff. In his absence, the Clippers suffered a 129-111 blowout loss on the road.

Leonard has not played in both games of a back-to-back set since returning from injury earlier this season. However, with him already missing Sunday’s contest, there is growing optimism that he could suit up against the Pistons on Monday.

As the season enters its crucial stretch, the Clippers need to secure as many wins as possible to climb the Western Conference standings. To achieve that, they will need their superstar on the court more frequently. Currently, the Clippers hold the sixth spot in the standings with a 31-25 record.

Kawhi Leonard stats vs. Detroit Pistons

Kawhi Leonard has faced the Detroit Pistons 16 times in the regular season, maintaining an impressive track record against the Eastern Conference team. The veteran forward has averaged 19.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game against Detroit.

His last appearance against the Pistons was in February of last year. He delivered a strong performance, recording 24 points, four rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 35 minutes.

Where to watch LA Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons?

The LA Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons game is scheduled to take place on Monday, Feb. 24, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Clippers vs. Pistons game will be broadcast live on FDSDET and FDSSC while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

