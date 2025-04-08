Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Spurs? Latest on Clippers superstar's status (April 8)

Kawhi Leonard is listed as “questionable” for the LA Clippers’ regular season matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday due to a knee issue. The game marks the front end of a back-to-back for the Clippers, who are scheduled to face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Leonard recently played on consecutive nights for the first time this season during the Clippers’ back-to-back set against the Dallas Mavericks. While he was on a minutes restriction in the second game, his participation in both contests was a positive sign for the team.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the two-time NBA champion played 25 minutes and delivered an efficient performance. He scored 29 points on 12 of 19 shooting, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. He also added six rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in a well-rounded effort.

The LA Clippers have been in red-hot form over the past month, emerging as one of the league’s most dangerous teams. They’re currently riding a four-game winning streak and have won eight of their last 10 games. A key factor behind this surge has been the consistent brilliance and availability of Kawhi Leonard.

The superstar forward has been dominant over the last 10 outings, averaging 26.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He’s been remarkably efficient as well, shooting 56.6% from the field, including an impressive 52.0% from 3-point range during this stretch.

Where to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers?

The LA Clippers will host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, April 8, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The game will tip off at 10:30 pm EST (7:30 p.m. PT).

The Clippers vs. Spurs game will be televised on FDSSC (local) and FDSSW (local) while the pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

