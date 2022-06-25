“Is he KD? Is he Kawhi Leonard?” - Stephen A. Smith sounds off on New York Knicks for their pursuit of Dallas Mavericks' rising star

Stephen A. Smith questioned the New York Knicks' tactics at the 2022 NBA draft. The Knicks couldn't strike a deal to land Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, which led to them focusing on clearing cap space to pursue Dallas Mavericks free-agent guard Jalen Brunson in the offseason.

They did so by trading their No. 11 pick to the OKC Thunder for multiple future first-round picks and entering a three-team trade deal to offload Kemba Walker's contract, trading him to the Detroit Pistons. New York didn't draft any player with their lottery pick, which baffled many New York Knicks supporters, including Stephen A. Smith.

The ESPN analyst vented his frustrations toward the franchise on the most recent episode of First Take, saying:

"You trade all of these picks, and of all the teams in the NBA draft, who had picks, they were the one team that walked away without picking one single player in the first round. This is what they do."

Stephen A. Smith mentioned the Knicks tried to recruit Brunson by sending their star player Julius Randle and executives Allan Houston and William Wesley to watch the Mavericks guard in action during the playoffs. He also insinuated that the Knicks hired Jalen Brunson's father, Rick Brunson, as an assistant coach this June to bolster their hopes of acquiring the point guard.

Stephen A. gave Brunson his flowers for his improvement and claimed he deserves to earn a massive contract. However, he wasn't pleased with the New York Knicks going out of their way to pursue a budding star. Smith said:

"You could've been hired him (Rick Brunson). So you hire him this past June when you know you're gonna be recruiting Jalen Brunson, and on top of that all, you're creating this cap space and all of this stuff to get Jalen Brunson. Is he KD? Is he Kawhi Leonard?"

Jalen Brunson's potential move to New York Knicks gaining momentum

The New York Knicks' efforts to create cap room to sign free agent Jalen Brunson could be helping them immensely in their bid to land him. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Brunson wants the move to Madison Square Garden. Here's what he stated in his recent report (H/T Hoops Hype):

"Brunson wants this move to Madison Square Garden despite his considerable rise in prominence as a Maverick and Dallas’ ability to outbid the Knicks, enticed by the opportunity to become New York’s unquestioned lead guard on top of strong family ties."

Stein also reported that the New York Knicks plan to offer Brunson a four-year $100 million deal. The Knicks are confident that they can move more contracts to create room, following Kemba Walker's move.

Brunson would be a terrific addition to the Knicks. They need a reliable starting point guard in their ranks. Brunson's scoring and playmaking will be invaluable for the Knicks. His inclusion will also take the pressure off Julius Randle and RJ Barrett on the offensive end.

