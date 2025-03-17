"Is Kevin Durant a coach killer?" - NBA fans stunned over rumors of Suns firing Mike Budenholzer to cater Devin Booker in offseason 

Since joining the Phoenix Suns midway through the 2023 season, Kevin Durant has played for three different head coaches. That number could potentially grow in the future amid the latest rumors regarding Mike Budenholzer.

Currently sitting outside of the Western Conference playoff picture, the Suns have fallen drastically short of their championship expectations. Similar to recent years, change is expected as the franchise looks to get back to contender status under new owner Matt Ishbia.

Following Phoenix's loss to the LA Lakers this weekend, reports emerged about Budenholzer's future with the organization. Just one year into agreeing to become head coach, the franchise might look to move on from him in the offseason.

Following this news, fans flooded social media to give their thoughts on the situation. Kevin Durant took his fair share of criticism in this, seeing that the organization likely wants to appease the star forward.

While many didn't like that the move could be done to please the star duo, some agreed that Budenholzer should replaced this early in his tenure.

"Nah it’ll appease us suns fans too. I feel bad that Vogel was the scapegoat last season, but good grief Bud is completely clueless. He’s gotta go." One fan said.

"They should. His rotations are horrendous," Another fan said.

"This should of happened before All-Star break," said one fan.

Less than five years removed from winning a title, Budenholzer could find himself dismissed from his second coaching position.

Kevin Durant could stay with Suns dependng on coaching move

Pleasing Kevin Durant seems like a questionable move for the Suns seeing as they almost traded him this season. However, depending on what happens at head coach, the former MVP might want to stay in Phoenix.

While reporting on Budenholzer's possible departure, Sam Amico also discussed what it could mean for Durant moving forward. He cited that Durant enjoys playing alongside Devin Booker and would continue their partnership depending on the coaching decision.

"Most people believe Durant will be traded this summer, but sources told Hoops Wire that the two-time Finals MVP enjoys playing with Booker and living in Phoenix. If Budenholzer is fired and the Suns hire a coach Durant and Booker sign off on, Durant may actually remain in the desert."

At the age of 36, Kevin Durant is still one of the most impactful offensive talents in the NBA. This season, he is averaging 26.6 points on 52.5% shooting from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc. Paired with Booker, they have enough firepower to contend if the right pieces are put around them.

Following a disastrous 2025 campaign, the Suns are going to have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason.

