Kevin Durant will suit up in the Phoenix Suns' season opener against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday (Oct. 8).

The news was confirmed by coach Frank Vogel who also added that Devin Booker will see some game time, but both stars will be on minutes restrictions. The newly minted Suns coach also added that both his players will play on a game-by-game basis through the preseason.

The Suns take on a young Pistons side, who will be now led by their former coach, Monty Williams. He led the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals and a franchise-best 64 wins in the season before he was replaced by Vogel this summer. The Suns made the second round of the playoffs last season but were ousted by the Denver Nuggets who went on to win their maiden NBA championship.

Phoenix comes into this season as favorites to win the title after they pulled the first blockbuster trade in the offseason by trading for Bradley Beal. They later shipped Deandre Ayton for some role players in their three-team trade with the Portland Trail Blazers that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Can Kevin Durant win his third NBA championship?

Kevin Durant made headlines when he inked a deal with the Phoenix Suns ahead of the trade deadline. In his eight games with them, he averaged 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

After winning his two titles with the Golden State Warriors, Durant didn't see much success with the Brooklyn Nets, and his midseason move to the Suns ended in disappointment as well.

Earlier, he opined what failure would mean for the Suns this season. According to the New York Post, Durant believed the team had to be at their clinical best this season.

“Obviously if we don’t win a title we’ll get pounced on. But for us … individually as players, you’re just looking to get better and do our jobs the best we can do.”

The Suns have the necessary firepower to make it count this year. Between him, Booker, who averaged 27.8 points last season, and Beal who comes off a healthy 23.2 points with the Washington Wizards, the franchise will believe that they have the best offense in the league.

The West is a powerhouse with the Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers, but their offseason moves give Kevin Durant and Phoenix the tag of legitimate title contenders once again.