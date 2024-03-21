Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Atlanta Hawks? Latest on 14-time NBA All-Star's status (March 21)

Kevin Durant will play on Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks. The 14-time NBA All-Star is not on the Phoenix Suns' injury report. Durant has stayed relatively healthy this season, missing only seven games. He has made 34 consecutive appearances since returning from an injury on Jan. 7.

Durant played in Wednesday's 115-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at home, tallying 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks, shooting 55.6%. Durant made history, passing Shaquille O'Neal on the NBA's all-time scoring ladder. He's eighth all-time and second among active players, behind LeBron James.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant's most recent injury was a hamstring issue, which he sustained in the first week of Jan. He returned on Jan. 7 in a 121-115 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Before his hamstring ailment, he dealt with foot and ankle injuries, with the Suns going 5-2 without the superstar forward.

Kevin Durant stats vs. Atlanta Hawks

Durant has averaged 29.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists against the Hawks in 29 games, going 19-10. Durant's career-high 55-point game also came against the Hawks while he was with the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant produced another high-scoring effort when the Suns squared off against the Hawks on Feb. 2 this season. He tallied 35 points, along with eight rebounds and eight assists, but his efforts went in vain as Phoenix lost 129-120.

It was a surprising result, as the Suns had their big three available. They will be keen to get their lick back on Thursday with homecourt advantage.

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns?

NBA TV will broadcast the Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns game nationally. Local TV operators Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports will also televise the game. Fans outside the US can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10:30 p.m. ET at Footprint Center, the Suns' homecourt.

The Hawks enter this game severely shorthanded, with Trae Young, Saddiq Bey and Jalen Johnson ruled out. Meanwhile, the Suns have a near-healthy roster available. Josh Okogie and Damion Lee (out since the start of the season) are the only players on the Suns' injury report.

Phoenix also has momentum with consecutive wins, and is the favorite to win. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will spearhead the Suns' charge, while the Hawks will rely on Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Clint Capela.