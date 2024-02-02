Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Atlanta Hawks? Latest on 2x NBA Finals MVP's status (February 2) 

Kevin Durant is available on Friday night to play against the Atlanta Hawks. The two-time NBA Finals MVP isn't on the Phoenix Suns' injury report for this game. Durant has been healthy this year, especially of late. He's missed only seven games this season. It's been critical for the Suns, who have seen Bradley Beal and Devin Booker miss many games in the first few weeks.

On a six-game East Coast road trip, the Suns have gone 2-2 and will be hoping to go above .500 for this trip with a win on Friday night. They could end this trip 4-2 with a relatively easy contest in Atlanta on Friday and Washington on Sunday.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant has missed seven games due to various ailments. He missed two games because of an ankle injury and one because of a foot issue. His most recent ailment was related to his hamstring. Durant didn't play four games because of that injury. He was on the sidelines last Jan. 5 against the Miami Heat in a 113-97 win. Phoenix is 5-2 without Durant.

Kevin Durant stats vs. Atlanta Hawks

Durant has played 29 games against the Hawks, averaging 29.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He has a 19-9 record against the Eastern Conference unit.

Durant last played against the Hawks on Dec. 28, 2022, when he was with the Brooklyn Nets. He tallied 26 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists in a 108-107 road win.

His career-high 55-point night also came against the Hawks on Apr. 2, 2022.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks?

The Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks game will be televised locally by Arizona's 3TV/ Arizona's Family Sports and Peachtree TV. International viewers and the ones outside the local regions can watch the game online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker from the Suns headline the game alongside former Hawks All-Stars Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. The Suns enter the game as the favorites due to their 9-2 record in the last 11 games and a superior season record of 28-20.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are 2-4 in their last six games but have won two in a row. However, they are 20-27 on the season. Atlanta will work to continue this streak against a worthy opponent as it could do a world of good for its confidence.

