Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest injury update for 2x finals MVP (Dec. 13)

The Phoenix Suns will welcome Kevin Durant's former team, the Brooklyn Nets tonight, at the Footprint Center. It could be Durant's first game against the Nets since his blockbuster trade to Phoenix at the trade deadline in February this year.

However, Durant's status for this game is questionable. The Suns' All-Star is dealing with an ankle injury and has missed the Suns' last two games. Durant was out on the court before the Suns' game against the Golden State Warriors last night but was only testing his ankle out, per Suns coach Frank Vogel.

Vogel said that Durant isn't where he needs to be but will test his ankle out ahead of the game against the Nets, which happens to be the second night of a back-to-back. Vogel said that Durant will be day-to-day for now.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant injured himself during the Phoenix Suns' 109-106 NBA In-Season Tournament loss to the LA Lakers.

Durant sustained a left ankle sprain in the fourth quarter. While KD managed to play the rest of the game, the injury turned out worse later, forcing him to miss two games and potentially a third tonight.

He could be back at some point this week, if not on Wednesday. Coach Frank Vogel said that Friday's game against the New York Knicks is the likely date for Durant's return.

Kevin Durant's stats vs Brooklyn Nets

Durant has played against the Brooklyn Nets 18 times before joining them in 2019. The former MVP has averaged 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting on 53/37/84 splits against the Nets.

He last played against them on Oct. 11, 2018, when he was with the Golden State Warriors. He's 12-6 against them in his career.

Kevin Durant's injury delays Phoenix Suns' big three debut again

The Phoenix Suns have come close to debuting the big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on several occasions. However, they are yet to play together. Durant was available consistently, while Booker and Beal missed games.

Booker and Beal are available together now, but Durant is on the sidelines due to an injury. The Suns are yet to play at full strength this season. Nevertheless, they have managed a 13-10 record, placing them eighth in the Western Conference.

The Suns will hope that Beal or Booker remain healthy for a brief stretch when Durant returns. That could be tonight or on Friday against the New York Knicks. Booker has been available lately, while Beal will play on the second night of a back-to-back, so the Suns could be trending in the right direction to see their big three debut soon.