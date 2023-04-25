Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Clippers? Latest injury report on Suns superstar ahead of matchup (April 26, 2023)

Kevin Durant has been a star for the Phoenix Suns in their playoff series against the LA Clippers thus far.

The series has not been as competitive as people had hoped with multiple LA Clippers stars struggling with injuries. Russell Westbrook appears a man reborn and has been in prime form on both ends of the court. However, with Paul George absent and Kawhi Leonard also picking up an injury in Game 2, the series looks straightforward for the stacked Phoenix Suns.

Durant himself has had a topsy-turvy season with a plethora of niggling injuries that limited his regular-season game time with the Suns.

Regardless, he dropped a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds in the last game, and is fit and firing. There is no reason why Durant will not be part of the starting lineup in Game 5 as well. The Phoenix Suns are leading 3-1 and wouldn't want to allow the LA Clippers a way back.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Suns' Kevin Durant: "Playing with guys like Steph & Klay & Russ & Kyrie & James, all of that stuff has prepared me to play with guys that can do multiple things out on the floor. But the common denominator is all of those guys are efficient players." bit.ly/3URRQuy Suns' Kevin Durant: "Playing with guys like Steph & Klay & Russ & Kyrie & James, all of that stuff has prepared me to play with guys that can do multiple things out on the floor. But the common denominator is all of those guys are efficient players." bit.ly/3URRQuy https://t.co/biTRCgHVxw

Kevin Durant and Chris Paul are all praise for Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has been on the receiving end of constant criticism in recent months. After starting the season with the LA Lakers, Westbrook was demoted to the bench and produced his worst ever season with respect to numbers.

Apart from struggling to settle down in a team full of ball handlers, Westbrook also seemed to be suffering from confidence issues during his Lakers stint and was never at his best. However, things changed after his trade to the Clippers and he appears to be his formal self again.

He averaged over 20 points per game in the last five regular-season games and has scored 95 points against the Suns since Game 2. Westbrook has also been the Clippers’ best defender and appears to have sorted out his shooting as well. The former OKC Thunder player has an overall shooting efficiency of over 53% in the series and received high praise from Kevin Durant and Chris Paul.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Kevin Durant on Westbrook:



"When he retires, people are gonna tell the truth about how they feel about his game. Right now, [they] make a joke out of Russ."



Chris Paul:



"I feel like the only people to do that is the people who don't know basketball."



Kevin Durant on Westbrook:"When he retires, people are gonna tell the truth about how they feel about his game. Right now, [they] make a joke out of Russ."Chris Paul:"I feel like the only people to do that is the people who don't know basketball."https://t.co/7EuCCoVgg2

Kevin Durant simply claimed that people will only speak the truth about Russell Westbrook once he retires:

"When he retires, people are gonna tell the truth about how they feel about his game. Right now, [they] make a joke out of Russ."

