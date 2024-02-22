Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? Latest on 14x All-Star's status (February 22)

NBA action resumes with a 12-game schedule, including a Western Conference clash between Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns against Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks. A victory for the Mavs will take them level with the Suns (33-22).

Durant played in his 14th All-Star game on Sunday. He saw 25 minutes of action, scoring 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field and 4-for-8 from downtown.

Before the All-Star break, KD was vital in the Suns' two-game win streak. In their Feb. 13 game against the Sacramento Kings, he scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds en route a double-double. He followed that up with a 25-point, six-rebound performance against the Detroit Pistons a day later.

In the Suns' last five games before the break, KD averaged 27.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He was also key in creating defensive stops with 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks as the Suns look to maintain their momentum in the second half of the season.

Kevin Durant injury status: Will he play tonight against the Dallas Mavericks?

Kevin Durant is not listed on the Suns' injury report. So, he's good to go against the Mavs whom he has struggled against this season.

In the first Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks matchup this season on Dec. 25, KD only scored 16 points on 4-for-11 shooting. He also struggled to take care of the ball, committing six turnovers, contributing to the Suns' 128-114 loss.

Their next and most recent matchup happened on Jan. 24. The Suns got a measure of revenge, routing the Mavs 132-109 despite a relatively quiet game from KD.

He only scored 12 points, going 0-for-4 from downtown, but ended up with a double-double and also grabbed 10 rebounds. He rounded out his all-around performance by getting his teammates involved on offense and doing work on defense, ending the night with seven assists, one steal and two blocks.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant has remained healthy for most of the season. He has missed seven games, with the most recent one being a three-game stretch from Jan. 1 to Jan. 5 due to a hamstring injury.

His availability for the Suns will be crucial as they look to climb the standings for a better seeding before the playoffs.

This season, KD is averaging 28.2 points in 48 games on 53.8% field goal shooting and 44.3% from downtown. He has been a reliable all-around player as well, grabbing 6.6 rebounds and dishing 5.7 assists.

He and Devin Booker have formed a formidable one-two punch, which has allowed the Suns to look like a legitimate playoff threat.

How to watch Suns vs Mavericks?

The Suns visit the Mavs at the American Airlines Center. The game will be nationally televised by TNT and will also be available on Fubo for live streaming. Additionally, the game will be available on NBA League Pass live or on demand.

