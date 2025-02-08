Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Phoenix Suns superstar's status explored (Feb. 8)

The Phoenix Suns are set to face the Denver Nuggets on Saturday’s NBA matchup, but coach Mike Budenholzer will have to deal with a few key selection challenges. Suns superstar Kevin Durant, who sat out the team's last two games with an ankle injury, is unlikely to play against the Nuggets. Bradley Beal’s status also remains uncertain. The guard was downgraded to out in the Suns’ latest match against the Utah Jazz due to left great toe soreness.

The Suns have been disheartened week in and week out by team selection due to nagging injuries to key players and inconsistent results. Durant has missed 12 games this season, while Beal has been sidelined for 14.

Both need to be at their absolute best if the Suns want any chance of sneaking into the playoffs or play-in picture. Otherwise, this season will be considered a massive bust.

Despite reported interest from the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline, Durant remained with the Suns and has consistently impressed. The former Finals MVP leads the team in scoring and blocks, averaging 26.9 points and 1.3 blocks per game. Phoenix has a 24-15 record when he plays, but only a 2-10 record when he doesn’t.

Kevin Durant’s stats vs Denver Nuggets

Kevin Durant has played against the Nuggets 50 times in his career for five different teams: Seattle SuperSonics, OKC Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns, with a chunk of those appearances coming for the Thunder.

He has averaged 28.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, boasting a 29-21 record against the Western Conference team.

This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season. They split the previous two games. Durant scored 23 points in the season-opening 117-90 loss and then scored 27 points in the 110-100 win.

What to expect from Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns

After a three-game losing skid, the Suns found themselves on the right end of a clash with Utah Jazz that went into overtime. In the absence of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, Devin Booker stepped up with 47 points in a thrilling affair. However, the win also highlighted that there’s still plenty of work to be done, as the Suns sit in 9th place in the Western Conference standings with a 26-25 record.

On the other hand, the Nuggets are on a five-game winning streak. They cruised to a 112-90 win over the Orlando Magic in their last game. Another win would give them an 8-3 record over their last ten games, putting their season back on a consistent run and making them a threatening force again.

