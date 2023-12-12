Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest injury update for 2x finals MVP (Dec. 12)

Kevin Durant's status for tonight's game between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors is one of the biggest questions entering the game. The two-time finals MVP missed the Suns' last game with an ankle sprain he sustained during the team's 106-103 NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals loss to the LA Lakers.

Durant is listed as questionable ahead of the game against the Warriors. He will likely be a game-time decision. Expect him to suit up for tonight's game, despite his 50-50 status. He missed the last game and has received good rest between his last appearance and now.

The Suns will hope Durant is good to go as that will mark the official debut of the Suns big three, with Bradley Beal set to return. KD, Beal and Booker haven't played together this season.

Beal and Booker's injuries are to blame for that. Beal (back injury) has played only three games, while Booker (ankle, foot and calf injuries) has played 13 of 22 games.

The Suns are 12-10 this season despite the injuries. They have looked solid on some occasions, especially with Durant and Booker in the lineup. The inclusion of Beal could see the Suns sore to new heights because of the offensive threat these All-Star caliber players pose.

Kevin Durant has been playing at an MVP caliber level

Kevin Durant is in the 16th season of his career and has seemingly aged like fine wine. The 35-year-old has averaged 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, shooting on 52/50/89 splits. Surprisingly, he has been the most available and durable among the Suns' big three.

Durant has dealt with injury issues of his own since he came back from his Achilles injury in 2020, but this is the healthiest he has looked to start a season. Durant has played a whopping 36.7 minutes per contest with solid intensity on both ends of the court, ensuring the Suns have a chance to win every game.

Durant has played aggressively, often looking to attack the paint rather than settle for jumpers. That's allowed him to be efficient offensively. He is attempting 4.6 3-pointers a game, the lowest since his third year in the NBA when he attempted 4.3 3s per contest.

Kevin Durant's exploits have put him on the brink of the top five in MVP conversations, and rightly so. He is still a feared player who can impact the game at a high level. Durant remains crucial to the Suns' championship aspirations moving forward.