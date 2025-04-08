Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? Latest injury update on 2x NBA champion (Apr. 8)

The Phoenix Suns have had a tough go at it this season as they currently sit on the brink of being eliminated from the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Their playoff dreams are even more up in the air as the Suns will face the streaking Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Phoenix will also have to do it without 14-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, who has been ruled out ahead of the game due to a left ankle sprain, according to the NBA's injury report. The news was also shared on X/Twitter by The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Durant will be out for his fourth consecutive game after injuring his ankle in the third quarter of the Phoenix Suns' 148-109 loss to the Houston Rockets on March 30. Durant stepped on the foot of Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr.

Since exiting the Rockets contest, the Suns have lost three consecutive games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. The three recent losses continue the Suns' now six six-game losing streak.

The Suns are currently 35-43 and 11th in the Western Conference, which puts Phoenix on the outside looking in of the NBA playoffs and the Play-in Tournament.

With four games left in the regular season against the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings, the Suns are on the verge of missing the playoffs for the first time since "KD" was traded to the franchise in 2022-2023.

It will be the first time the Suns have missed the playoffs in four seasons after reaching either the first round or the semifinals in each of the last three seasons.

Durant has averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 43 percent behind the arc. The numbers are slightly below his season last year where he averaged 27.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg and 5.0 apg.

Durant-less Suns face Golden State Warriors team that has taken off since Butler trade

The Golden State Warriors have begun to hit on all cylinders since trading for Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. Since the trade, the Warriors are 20-3 when Butler and Steph Curry are in the lineup together.

The Warriors are coming off a 106-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday and are currently sixth in the Western Conference behind the Los Angeles Lakers at three, Denver Nuggets at four and LA Clippers at five.

Curry finished with just three points in 33 minutes of play while Butler was also bottled up for just 13 points. The Warriors will hope to get back on track against the Suns to climb higher in the playoff standings as the regular season comes to a close next week.

