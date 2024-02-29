Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? Latest on former MVP’s status (February 29)

Kevin Durant is healthy and will play against the Houston Rockets on Thursday. It will be the third matchup between the teams this season.

Durant will have to carry more of the load as the Suns' depth has taken a bit of a hit. Bradley Beal will be out once again with a hamstring injury. Jusuf Nurkic is probable to play. Eric Gordon is doubtful, which further hurts their depth.

Despite their health issues, the Suns' offense has remained incredibly efficient. They rank seventh in offensive rating and will be strong favorites against the faltering Rockets. Houston's defense is ranked eighth and has only won three games in February.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant has been mostly healthy this season. He has missed seven games so far due to rest and some non-serious injuries.

Durant has not missed a game since January 5. His health has been the main reason the Suns have stayed above .500 and are in contention for the top six playoff spots in the West.

Durant has kept up his all-time production. He has shown no signs of slowing down and can carry the team’s offense on any given night.

Kevin Durant's stats vs Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant has had plenty of production against the Rockets during his storied career. He also had a lot of success against Houston this season.

Durant scored 27 points (9-of-16) in the team's first meeting this season. He had a triple-double with 16 assists and 10 rebounds. He finished with two steals, one block, and three 3-pointers.

Durant scored 28 points in his second encounter against the Rockets last week. He went 10 for 22. He struggled from downtown, going 1-for-7. He recorded 11 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks.

Durant averages 26.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists against the Rockets across 41 games in his NBA career.

His career high against the Houston Rockets came when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant scored 42 points in a game on March 11, 2014.

Durant’s points prop in this one is around 26.5, which makes sense given his career average against Houston. Given his past performances against the Rockets this season, Durant could be a good bet on the over for his points prop on Thursday.

He may have a tough matchup against Dillon Brooks but Kevin Durant has proven unstoppable this season.