Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the LA Clippers? Latest on 2x NBA champion's status (Mar. 4)

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Mar 04, 2025 12:30 GMT
New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns - Source: Getty
Kevin Durant is expected to lace up for the Phoenix Suns when they host the LA Clippers at the Footprint Center on Sunday. The 2x NBA champion was not listed in the team's injury report ahead of the crucial matchup. This comes as a boost for the Suns outfit that's struggling and is outside of a playoff berth at the time of writing.

The veteran forward is coming off a double-double outing from their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. He had 26 points on 10-23 shooting from the field and 3-9 from the deep along with 10 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. However, his efforts went in vain as the T-Wolves led by Anthony Edwards' 44-point explosion handed Phoenix a 116-98 loss.

On the injury front, the Suns have listed Bradley Beal (left calf injury management) as questionable, and Cody Martin (sports hernia) as out.

"Didn't play up to our standards": Kevin Durant offers critical assessment after Suns' embarrassing loss to the Timberwolves

Kevin Durant didn't mince words when speaking to reporters postgame after the embarrassing loss to Minnesota. He stressed that the team needed to do better with the regular season inching to a close. Per Yahoo! Sports:

"We didn't play up to our standards at all. We embarrassed the fans and we embarrassed ourselves the way we played. I want us to be better. "When adversity hits, we start floating a little as a team. That's tough to deal with it."

The Suns have struggled on defense. At the time of writing, they have the worst defensive numbers in the league with a -7.8 net rating in their last 14 games. Add a sputtering offense, and Phoenix is far from being playoff contenders at this stage. Only time will tell if Kevin Durant and the Suns can pull themselves out of the rough patch.

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
