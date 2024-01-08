Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest on former NBA MVP's status (Jan. 8)

Kevin Durant could sit the Phoenix Suns-LA Clippers game on Monday night. The former NBA MVP returned Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies and played 37 minutes despite initially planning to play on a minute restriction. However, with the Suns losing down the stretch, head coach Frank Vogel altered KD's minutes.

Coming off a hamstring injury, Durant may be rested against the Clippers as it's the second night of a back-to-back. The alteration of his minute restriction plan could contribute to his absence. The Suns would prefer to be cautious with Durant as he has had hamstring issues over the last three years.

He's also missed a chunk of games around New Year's time in his past three seasons.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant had a hamstring injury on New Year's Eve against the Orlando Magic. He missed the next three consecutive games despite being questionable. Durant took time to do on-court work. Once he got there, he was good to go on Sunday. Durant, fortunately, didn't have a tear in his hamstring. It was only a strain, which allowed him to return within three games.

Kevin Durant stats vs LA Clippers

Durant has played 44 games against the Clippers, averaging 28.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He's shot on 49/38/85 splits. Durant holds a 27-17 record against the Suns' division rivals. He last played against them on Nov. 12, 2022 as a Brooklyn Nets player.

Durant tallied 27 points, six rebounds, two steals and blocks apiece in a 119-95 road win. Durant missed the Suns' first meeting with the Clippers this season on Jan. 3. The Suns lost 131-122.

Kevin Durant and Suns upsetted by Ja Morant-less Grizzlies

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns dropped Sunday's game against the shorthanded Grizzlies without Ja Morant 121-115. The Suns blew a 13-point first half advantage in the loss. Durant had to exceed his minute restriction plan and play 37 minutes, but that didn't make any difference.

He had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists on 47.8% shooting. Phoenix had no answers defensively for Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart's offensive explosion.

The Grizzlies trio combined for 81 points on 23-of-54 shooting, compensating well for Morant's absence, who was out with a shoulder injury. It was another low for the Suns as they had their big three of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, all available.

However, the Suns struggled all over the floor as the game progressed. They made just eight 3s and didn't matchup to the Grizzlies physicality on defense.