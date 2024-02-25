Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest on 2-time NBA Finals MVP's status 

Kevin Durant is one of the names to watch when he squares off against LeBron James when the Phoenix Suns host the LA Lakers in a Pacific Divison clash on Sunday (Feb. 25) at the Footprint Center on Sunday.

The two superstars have faced off against each other a few times this season, and the Sunday matchup will see the two go at it again. Durant has been a force for the Suns this season, propping up solid numbers.

In his last game against the Houston Rockets, the two-NBA champion made history by surpassing former league superstar Carmelo Anthony (28,289) for ninth on the all-time scoring list. He now has Shaquille O'Neal (28,596) to pass next.

In four games against LA this season, Durant has had an impressive run, averaging 31.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Overall, he's propping up 28.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists, shooting 52.3% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc.

Kevin Durant injury status: Will he play tonight against the LA Lakers?

As far as player availability goes, the veteran forward is expected to lace up, unless there's a last-minute jolt that could sideline him for the marquee clash. He's not featured in the Suns injury report that has Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic, Eric Gordon and Damion Lee.

The last time the two teams played, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal were in the lineup as they registered a blowout 129-107 win over LA. However, the team has endured losses in as many games, losing 123-113 to the Dallas Mavericks and 114-110 to the Houston Rockets. With Beal not in the lineup, the Suns will rely on Durant and Booker to deliver.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

In what comes as good news for Phoenix, Kevin Durant has remained healthy for most of the 2023-24 season.

His absences for a string of games came between Jan. 1-5 due to a hamstring injury. With the two losses pegging the Suns to eighth place in an ultra-competitive Western Conference, the 14x All-Star's availability becomes key as they look to make the surge and avoid the play-in.

How to watch Lakers vs Suns?

It will be an afternoon tip-off as the Lakers and the Suns start off with proceedings at 3:30 pm ET.

The game can watched live on ABC. Fans can also listen to live commentary and updates on SiriusXM, KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN, ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW.