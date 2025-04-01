Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? Latest on 2x NBA champion's availability (Apr. 1)

The Phoenix Suns will be without the services of superstar Kevin Durant for the next few days. The 2x NBA champion will be sidelined for the team's road game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Durant suffered a left ankle sprain during the Suns' loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Durant had 11 points, eight rebounds, and one assist while shooting 5-11 from the field in his first 23 minutes, but the injury forced him to the locker room. He did not return to the game after that. Later, NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted that the veteran forward would likely miss a week of basketball action as the Suns hit the road for a three-game stretch.

The injury comes at a bad time for Kevin Durant as the Suns are outside of the Play-In tournament. They are two games behind in the loss column of the Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings. To add, they have a tough schedule coming up as they play the Golden State Warriors, the OKC Thunder, and the Kings.

What happened to Kevin Durant against the Houston Rockets?

Kevin Durant's injury occurred in the middle of the third quarter when he landed awkwardly on Jabari Smith’s foot while barreling to the basket. While a foul was called on the sequence of play, the 36-year-old was in condition to take the free throws as well and had to be helped off the hardwood by his teammates. Rookie Oso Ighodaro went to the charity stripe to take Durant's free throws.

The Phoenix Suns star is averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this season. While he has been in pristine form for Phoenix, the results have not gone their way as the side has lost three games on the bounce. At the time of writing, their chances of making the playoffs look slim.

