Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center tonight.

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a 115-104 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. Kevin Durant had a fine outing despite the loss, scoring 23 points and grabbing seven rebounds. James Harden was also key, contributing 21 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Fans will be curious to know Kevin Durant's status ahead of tonight's game, as he is a key player for the Brooklyn Nets.

What is Kevin Durant's status for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers

Kevin Durant has not been ruled out of tonight's game, so he is likely to feature tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Durant has played in every game the Nets have played this preseason so far, and has been their best player in these matches.

Kevin Durant is in the form of life, having shone throughout the 2021 NBA playoffs. He was incredible for the Brooklyn Nets, and almost carried them through to the Eastern Conference finals. The Nets eventually lost in seven games to the Milwaukee Bucks, with Durant sending the decider to overtime with a jumper in the dying seconds of the last match.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are among the biggest contenders for the 2022 NBA championship, despite the ongoing Kyrie Irving vaccination situation. Durant and Harden are two of the best players in the league, and arguably the best scorers in the NBA.

The Nets have had two tumultuous seasons since Irving and Durant arrived, and now the franchise are desperate to win the championship. The major responsibility of delivering the title will rest on Durant and Harden. They certainly have a stellar support cast in a veteran core of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin, Patty Mills and Paul Millsap.

However, the path to the title will be difficult for the Nets, as the likes of the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks also gunning for the championship in the same conference.

