Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest injury update from Phoenix Suns (Nov 15)

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns will host Western Conference leaders Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Wednesday. Durant and the Suns have been underwhelming thus far, having been over the .500 mark just once earlier this season when they were 2-1.

With two more losses in their last two outings, Phoenix is 4-6, good for 10th in the Western Conference. That's not where anyone believed they would be before the season's start. However, it's the injuries that see them in this position.

Fortunately, their veteran leader and superstar, Kevin Durant, hasn't been the one missing games. The former MVP has played every game, ensuring the Suns haven't been worse than they are at this stage. Durant will play tonight against the Timberwolves, barring any unforeseen circumstances. He isn't on the injury report.

The Suns have also upgraded Devin Booker's status to probable. Bradley Beal, who has played the last three games, is probable as well. The Suns big three will likely play their first regular season game together against the surging 8-2 Timberwolves.

Kevin Durant is aging like fine wine

Kevin Durant is in his 16th NBA season. The 13x All-Star, at 35, has continued to play at a high level despite sustaining a potentially career-altering Achilles tear in 2019. KD has been injury-prone since then, failing to play no more than 55 games in a season since 2020-21.

However, that hasn't hampered his performances when he's healthy and ready to go. Durant is again in MVP conversations after tallying 30.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting on 50/43/85 splits. He's been Phoenix's most available and best player to open their season. The Suns will be glad to have a reliable and experienced leader in him, who is mentoring their franchise centerpiece, Devin Booker.

It's still early days in the season, though. The Suns shouldn't be pressuring Durant to play playoff minutes in November. With Booker likely to return tonight, the Suns will hope he and Beal stay healthy for long and take a significant burden off KD.

Durant staying in peak condition during the playoffs will be key to the Suns' success, so getting him to play fewer minutes until the second half of the season is crucial.