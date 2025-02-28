Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on Suns superstar's status

Kevin Durant is expected to suit up for the Phoenix Suns skirmish against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Footprint Center. The 2x NBA champion has been a regular fixture in the side, but the results have not gone the Suns' way as they are well below the .500 mark with a dismal 27-32 record and 11th in the West.

The Suns would be out of playoff contention if the playoffs were to start today. The good news for the side is the health and form of their superstars, Durant and Devin Booker.

With both players lacing up each game, the Suns will feel confident if the team starts putting together a string of wins to make a final run as the regular season inches to a close.

Kevin Durant urges the Suns to play better in a measured reply to the team's abysmal run

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the 124-116 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Kevin Durant has a cautious and measured reply when asked about the Suns' 2-10 run.

"I don't wanna say the wrong thing and people take it out of context. So I'm gonna just agree that we just gotta be better."

Durant has been one of the best players this season averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.3 blocks per contest in 46 games. While he and Booker have been playing at an elite level, the Suns have been undone by a lack of additional firepower on both ends of the floor.

Kevin Durant's cryptic take comes amid reports of the veteran forward's likely trade in the offseason. The Phoenix star was linked to the Golden State Warriors ahead of the trade deadline, but in the end, his former franchise landed Jimmy Butler instead. It remains to be seen if the former MVP will land a new team once the 2024-25 season comes to an end.

