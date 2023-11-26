Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest on 2x NBA Finals MVP's availability

The Phoenix Suns have a "loaded" injury report ahead of their Sunday night game against the New York Knicks at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, including Kevin Durant. Durant is listed as "questionable" after feeling some soreness in his left foot.

Kevin Durant was not cleared at the last minute to play for the Suns against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. However, with one full day of rest before their next game, a final update is expected on his injury status later on Sunday.

Bradley Beal and Damion Lee remain out for the Phoenix Suns, while Yuta Watanabe and Drew Eubanks are questionable. Watanabe and Eubanks were given a rest against the Grizzlies.

Kevin Durant's absence 'tough,' says Devin Booker

Kevin Durant's absence was hardly felt as the Phoenix Suns made quick work of the Memphis Grizzlies, 110-89, at the FedEx Forum in Memphis to keep their NBA In-Season Tournament hopes alive.

However, for Devin Booker, Durant remains an integral part of the Suns, so his sitting out for relief from his left foot soreness is "tough." Booker said:

“It's tough. You can't replace what he brings to the court. His scoring ability. His versatility on defense. It's going to take a lot of extra from everybody else.”

Booker did his role in stepping up for Durant's absence, leading the Suns with a season-high 40 points on 15-of-21 shooting alongside five rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block.

Eric Gordon was also a bright spot for the Phoenix Suns, adding 20 points, one rebound and two assists, while Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin scored 14 markers apiece.

Frank Vogel praises Jordan Goodwin

Jordan Goodwin turned out to be the surprise package for the Phoenix Suns against the slumping Memphis Grizzlies. Coach Frank Vogel lauded him for that:

“He was great. He's had some ups and downs this year. We've been challenging him to be better on both sides of the ball. ...He's had some stretches where he's struggled with his shot-making. So to see all of it come together for him was a great night.”

While the Suns await the final injury update on Durant, they are expected to give Goodwin more touches as he looks to step up again against the Knicks.